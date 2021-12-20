Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CSFB lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.57.

Shares of TSE LUN traded down C$1.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.87. 8,251,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

