Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Trading Down 11.2%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price traded down 11.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.48. 859,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,299,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.8999993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

