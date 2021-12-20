Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at UBS Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

LYFT stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. Lyft has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.61.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,339. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lyft by 28,996.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 772.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 787,259 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 697,037 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

