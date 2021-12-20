Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 604,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the November 15th total of 763,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE MX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $12,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 75,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 634,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,145,000 after buying an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

