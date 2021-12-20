MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.49 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $267,708.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00050461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.01 or 0.08229388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,685.19 or 0.99912192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072373 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002611 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

