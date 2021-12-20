Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.77

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 20934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is -26.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

About Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.