ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $640.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post sales of $640.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $638.80 million to $642.62 million. ManTech International posted sales of $638.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Bank of America lowered shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $71.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $101.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.