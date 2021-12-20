MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $445.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $445.33.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.42 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $341.50 and a 52 week high of $601.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

