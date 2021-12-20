Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $485.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $415.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.54.

NYSE:MLM opened at $436.35 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $267.06 and a 52 week high of $442.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.31 and a 200 day moving average of $376.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

