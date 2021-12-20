Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,688,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $194.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.61. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.98 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

