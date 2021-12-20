Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

Shares of SIVB opened at $654.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $715.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.12. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $353.03 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

