Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,574 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after acquiring an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $91.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.52. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

