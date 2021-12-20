Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after buying an additional 201,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after buying an additional 587,269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after buying an additional 292,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $876,067,000 after buying an additional 208,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

