Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 339,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in American International Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $440,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.11 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

