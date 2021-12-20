Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,036 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $156.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

