Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $373,567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $304,507,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $226.09 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

