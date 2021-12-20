Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($12.82) price target on the stock.

LON MTW opened at GBX 840 ($11.10) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 834.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 779.57. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 673.55 ($8.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 908 ($12.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £425.67 million and a P/E ratio of 168.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is currently 4.04%.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

