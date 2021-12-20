MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.17

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 17918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

MAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$45.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.66.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$31.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.29 million. Analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

