MAX Exchange Token Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $888,392.45 and approximately $19,325.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.83 or 0.99766683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.20 or 0.00270584 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.00401819 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00155619 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001884 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

