Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAXR. Barclays began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

MAXR stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 4,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,128. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.76. Maxar Technologies has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,113.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12,960.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,887,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 580,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 81.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 448,765 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 355,710 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

