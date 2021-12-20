McCutchen Group LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 204,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.37 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

