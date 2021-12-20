Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Oppenheimer

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medtronic’s FY2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $100.26 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

