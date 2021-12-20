Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) versus Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Critical Survey

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) and Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Medtronic and Yubo International Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medtronic 14.80% 14.52% 8.01% Yubo International Biotech N/A -162.24% -31.47%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Medtronic and Yubo International Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medtronic 0 5 17 0 2.77 Yubo International Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medtronic currently has a consensus price target of $140.19, indicating a potential upside of 39.31%. Given Medtronic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Yubo International Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

Medtronic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yubo International Biotech has a beta of 6.41, meaning that its stock price is 541% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.6% of Medtronic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Medtronic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.5% of Yubo International Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medtronic and Yubo International Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medtronic $30.12 billion 4.49 $3.61 billion $3.47 29.00 Yubo International Biotech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Yubo International Biotech.

Summary

Medtronic beats Yubo International Biotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consists of products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of cardiac rhythm disorders and cardiovascular disease. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment focuses on respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, renal system, lungs, pelvic region, kidneys, and obesity diseases. The Restorative Therapies Group segment comprises of neurostimulation therapies and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as areas of the spine and brain, along with pelvic health and conditions of the ear, nose, and throat. The Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps, coninuous glucose monitoring systems, and insulin pump consumables. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Yubo International Biotech

Yubo International Biotech Ltd. engages in the supply of products that process, store and administer therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries. Its products include Life Shinkansen Liquid Dressing and Life Shinkansen Spray Dressing. The company was founded by Lawrence A. Minkoff on February 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

