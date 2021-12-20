Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson Buys 5,010 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $100.26 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.