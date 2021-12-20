Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson Buys 5,010 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MDT opened at $100.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $100.26 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
