MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Million

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to post sales of $7.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $13.40 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $9.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $42.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 787,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,536. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

