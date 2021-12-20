Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 61.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 21,369 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $327.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $912.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock worth $425,451,776. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.