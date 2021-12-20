Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $8.74 on Monday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas H. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $358,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

