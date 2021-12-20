Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up about 1.1% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $27,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

NYSE:PPG opened at $160.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

