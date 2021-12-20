Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 20,256 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,256 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Markston International LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

OGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

