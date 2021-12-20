Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 460 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $314.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.84 and a 200-day moving average of $300.33. The company has a market cap of $224.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

