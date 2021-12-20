MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCHVF shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:MCHVF opened at $0.53 on Monday. MGM China has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

