Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Short Interest Down 26.5% in November

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midwest Energy Emissions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MEEC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 251,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,645. Midwest Energy Emissions has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

