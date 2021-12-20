Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,814.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,773.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

