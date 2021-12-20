Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 2,429 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.82.

