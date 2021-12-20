Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $22.53 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 306,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,531,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 124,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $78.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

