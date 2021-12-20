Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.56 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $170.89 or 0.00359892 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $17.56 million and $48,879.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 102,726 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

