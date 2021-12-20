Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:MCW traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 668,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter worth $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

