Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $23.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.10.

MITK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,386 shares of company stock valued at $766,151 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 15,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,165. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.68 million, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

