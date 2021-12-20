Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Down 20.6% in November

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 629,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MFG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

