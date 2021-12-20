Modefi (MOD) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and $176,114.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modefi has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00040361 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,114,441 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

