Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.