Morgan Stanley Acquires 38,247 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cintas were worth $107,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $438.51 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

