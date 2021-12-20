Morgan Stanley Acquires 77,893 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.18% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $101,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $35.10 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

