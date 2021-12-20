Morgan Stanley Has $95.62 Million Stock Position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.28% of Cardlytics worth $95,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $66.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.33. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $161.47.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, with a total value of $2,500,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,037 shares of company stock worth $8,053,828 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

