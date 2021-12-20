Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Discovery worth $92,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $2,320,000. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery during the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Discovery by 73.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Discovery by 75.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $23.28 on Monday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.30.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

