Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,340,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.24% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $100,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

