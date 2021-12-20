Morgan Stanley Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $652.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $736.00 to $652.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $672.84.

ADBE opened at $556.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.66. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $265.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

