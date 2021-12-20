Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Hilton Worldwide worth $97,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% during the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,197,000 after purchasing an additional 178,722 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

HLT opened at $140.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

