Morgan Stanley Upgrades Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

