Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit’s (NASDAQ:MCAFU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ MCAFU opened at $10.19 on Monday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

